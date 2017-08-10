See All Otolaryngologists in Camp Hill, PA
Dr. Christopher Witt, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
2.8 (31)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Christopher Witt, MD

Dr. Christopher Witt, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Camp Hill, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with UPMC Harrisburg.

Dr. Witt works at ENT Surgery Group in Camp Hill, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Chronic Sinusitis and Cough along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Witt's Office Locations

  1. 1
    ENT Surgery Group
    ENT Surgery Group
425 N 21st St, Camp Hill, PA 17011
(717) 761-4844

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UPMC Harrisburg

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Earwax Buildup
Chronic Sinusitis
Cough

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Golden Rule
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Aug 10, 2017
    Dr. Witt was great from the beginning through surgery and to the end of my problem. I would highly recommend him to friends and family.
    Julie in Lewisberry, PA — Aug 10, 2017
    About Dr. Christopher Witt, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1144270406
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Loyola University Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Tufts University School of Medicine
