Dr. Christopher Wolf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wolf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Wolf, MD
Overview of Dr. Christopher Wolf, MD
Dr. Christopher Wolf, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Newark, DE. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Wolf works at
Dr. Wolf's Office Locations
-
1
Jefferson Gastroenterology & Hepatology4735 Ogletown Stanton Rd, Newark, DE 19713 Directions (302) 623-4144
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wolf?
I had a spinal surgery with doctor wolf and honestly I was very happy with all results on my procedure had not problem not complications he was there taking care of me from the beginning to the end very very nice doctor.
About Dr. Christopher Wolf, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1396856894
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wolf has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wolf accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wolf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wolf works at
Dr. Wolf has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Intervertebral Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wolf on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Wolf. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wolf.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wolf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wolf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.