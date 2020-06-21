Overview of Dr. Christopher Wolf, MD

Dr. Christopher Wolf, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Newark, DE. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Wolf works at Jefferson Gastroenterology & Hepatology in Newark, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Intervertebral Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.