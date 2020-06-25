Overview of Dr. Christopher Wolfgang, MD

Dr. Christopher Wolfgang, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Wolfgang works at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, MD with other offices in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Pancreatic Cancer, Excision of Stomach Tumor and Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.