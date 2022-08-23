Dr. Wong has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christopher Wong, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Christopher Wong, MD
Dr. Christopher Wong, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital.
Dr. Wong's Office Locations
Orthopaedic Associates of South Broward, P. A.4700 Sheridan St Ste H, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 961-3500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Florida Orthopaedic Institute13020 N Telecom Pkwy, Temple Terrace, FL 33637 Directions (813) 978-9700
Pembroke Pines Office1 SW 129th Ave Ste 401, Pembroke Pines, FL 33027 Directions (954) 961-3500Monday7:00am - 6:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:00am - 6:00pm
Hollywood (East) Office1150 N 35th Ave Ste 390, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 961-3500Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wong performed surgery reference a fractured tibia and fibula. He followed up on my progress after being released from the hospital via office visits. I was very confident with his expertise and statisfied with the outcome of the surgery. I completed physical therapy and I'm walking again.
About Dr. Christopher Wong, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1447423744
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wong has seen patients for Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open and Limb Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wong speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Wong. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wong.
