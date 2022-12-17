Dr. Christopher Wood, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Wood, MD
Overview of Dr. Christopher Wood, MD
Dr. Christopher Wood, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from SUNY Buffalo|University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates and Northwest Community Hospital.
Dr. Wood works at
Dr. Wood's Office Locations
Arlington Heights Office1588 N ARLINGTON HEIGHTS RD, Arlington Heights, IL 60004 Directions (312) 949-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
- Northwest Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wood?
Both the doctor and staff are friendly and efficient. The appointment took about an hour which included pictures of the eye and a review of concerns. The waiting area is comfortable and allows for Covid distancing.
About Dr. Christopher Wood, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 29 years of experience
- English, French, Polish and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Loyola/Hines
- Rochester U/Strong Meml Hosp|University of Rochester
- SUNY Buffalo|University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wood has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wood accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wood works at
Dr. Wood has seen patients for Dry Eyes, Glaucoma and Tear Duct Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wood on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wood speaks French, Polish and Spanish.
93 patients have reviewed Dr. Wood. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wood.
