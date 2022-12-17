Overview of Dr. Christopher Wood, MD

Dr. Christopher Wood, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from SUNY Buffalo|University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates and Northwest Community Hospital.



Dr. Wood works at Northwest Eye Physicians Ltd in Arlington Heights, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes, Glaucoma and Tear Duct Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.