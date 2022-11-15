Overview of Dr. Christopher Woodson, MD

Dr. Christopher Woodson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Downey, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Los Alamitos Medical Center.



Dr. Woodson works at Hand and Orthopedic Center of Southern California in Downey, CA with other offices in Los Alamitos, CA, Lake Forest, CA, Long Beach, CA and Orange, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.