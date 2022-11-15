Dr. Christopher Woodson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Woodson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Woodson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Christopher Woodson, MD
Dr. Christopher Woodson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Downey, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Los Alamitos Medical Center.
Dr. Woodson's Office Locations
Downey Surgery Center8555 Florence Ave, Downey, CA 90240 Directions (562) 923-9351
Beach Orthopedic Specialty Institute3851 Katella Ave Ste 202, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 Directions (562) 206-0177Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
U.s. Healthworks Medical Group PC22741 Lambert St Ste 1608, Lake Forest, CA 92630 Directions (949) 581-3011
US Healthworks- Workers Compensation100 Oceangate Ste P245, Long Beach, CA 90802 Directions (562) 432-2821
US Healthworks- Workers Compensation1045 N Tustin St, Orange, CA 92867 Directions (714) 288-8303
Hospital Affiliations
- Los Alamitos Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net of California
- Medicare
- Monarch Healthcare
- Regal Medical Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommend Dr. Woodson! Dr. Woodson performed a rotator cuff repair after I was attacked by a tree. It was so bad that he had to use cadaver tissue for the repair. The surgery was a great success, and recovery went much better than I anticipated. For context, this is the second shoulder/bicep that Dr. Woodson has repaired, and both turned out great. The doctor is not only a great surgeon, but he is personable and listens well. The staff is also very professional and helpful. While I don’t want to damage any other soft tissue, I know where to go if it happens lol. A few tips: - Get the ice machine. Worth every penny, especially for those first 3 days. - Follow the instructions for post-surgery care and specific exercises. - Do the physical therapy, all the way through month six. This is the most important thing after the surgery itself. I was much more disciplined the second time, and it made a big difference! - And a shout out to Newport Physical Therapy!
About Dr. Christopher Woodson, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- LAC+USC Medical Center
- Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
- UCLA
Dr. Woodson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Woodson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Woodson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Woodson has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Woodson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Woodson speaks Spanish.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Woodson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Woodson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Woodson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Woodson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.