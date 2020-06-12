Overview

Dr. Christopher Wright, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Olathe, KS. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center and Miami County Medical Center.



Dr. Wright works at College Park Family Care - Olathe in Olathe, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.