Dr. Christopher Wright, MD

Urology
0.0 (0)
Map Pin Small Arkadelphia, AR
Call for new patient details
22 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Christopher Wright, MD

Dr. Christopher Wright, MD is an Urology Specialist in Arkadelphia, AR. They specialize in Urology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent Infirmary.

Dr. Wright works at CHI St. Vincent Urology Clinic - Arkadelphia in Arkadelphia, AR. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wright's Office Locations

  1. 1
    CHI St. Vincent Urology Clinic - Arkadelphia
    3004 Pine St, Arkadelphia, AR 71923 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Saturday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Headache

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Headache
Essential Tremor
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Tremor
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Myoclonus
Seizure Disorders
Vertigo
Alzheimer's Disease
Ataxia
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebrovascular Disease
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation
Dementia
Dementia Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Dystonia
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Evoked Potential Test
Functional Movement Screening
Gait Abnormality
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
Head CT Scan
Herniated Disc
Home Sleep Study
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
ImPACT Testing
Insomnia
Low Back Pain
Memory Evaluation
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Myasthenia Gravis
Myelopathy
Nerve Conduction Studies
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Parkinson's Disease
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Polyneuropathy
Postherpetic Neuralgia
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP)
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Restless Leg Syndrome
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Stroke
Sudoscan
Syncope
TCD Bubble Test
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Visual Field Defects
Vitamin B Deficiency
Wada Test
Aneurysm
Anosmia
Anterior Horn Disease
Autonomic Disorders
Bell's Palsy
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Brain Aneurysm
Brain Injury
Cerebral Palsy
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea)
Chronic Pain
Cluster Headache
Concussion
Confusion
Corticobasal Degeneration
Cranial Trauma
Diplopia
EMG (Electromyography)
Hypertensive Encephalopathy
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Lambert-Eaton Syndrome
Meningitis
Muscular Dystrophy (MD)
Nerve Block, Somatic
Optic Neuritis
Parkinsonism
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Pituitary Tumor
Polymyositis
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs
Post-Concussion Syndrome
Rathke's Cleft Cyst
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
Sleep Apnea
Spina Bifida
Spinal Stenosis
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Syphilis Infections
Temporal Arteritis
Tension Headache
Tic Disorders
Tourette's Syndrome
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Wernicke-Korsakoff Syndrome
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    About Dr. Christopher Wright, MD

    • Urology
    22 years of experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school.
    • English
    Male
    • Male
    1902983026
    • 1902983026
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
    Hospital Affiliations

    • CHI St. Vincent Infirmary

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wright has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wright works at CHI St. Vincent Urology Clinic - Arkadelphia in Arkadelphia, AR. View the full address on Dr. Wright’s profile.

    Dr. Wright has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wright on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Wright has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wright.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wright, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wright appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

