Dr. Christopher Wu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Christopher Wu, MD
Dr. Christopher Wu, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis, IU Health Methodist Hospital and Riverview Health.
Dr. Wu works at
Dr. Wu's Office Locations
Rheumatology Associates PC8902 N Meridian St Ste 210, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Directions (317) 844-6444
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
- Riverview Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Pekin Insurance
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
I would recommend Dr. Wu to everyone. He is very professional and very much up to date on your medical problems.
About Dr. Christopher Wu, MD
- Rheumatology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1952342305
Education & Certifications
- Ucso
- McGaw Med Center Of Nw University
- Indiana University School of Medicine
- Rheumatology
