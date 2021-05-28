Overview of Dr. Christopher Wu, MD

Dr. Christopher Wu, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis, IU Health Methodist Hospital and Riverview Health.



Dr. Wu works at Rheumatology Associates PC in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.