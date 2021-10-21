Overview of Dr. Christopher Yancey, MD

Dr. Christopher Yancey, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Longview, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Longview Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Yancey works at Longview Regional Clinics OBGYN in Longview, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Uterine Fibroids, Pap Smear and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.