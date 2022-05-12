Dr. Christopher Yang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Yang, MD
Dr. Christopher Yang, MD is an Urology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center and St. David's South Austin Medical Center.
Lakeline12505 Hymeadow Dr Ste 2C, Austin, TX 78750 Directions (512) 238-0762
South Austin office6501 S Congress Ave Ste 1-103, Austin, TX 78745 Directions (512) 238-0762
Dripping Springs office170 Benney Ln Ste 202, Dripping Springs, TX 78620 Directions (512) 238-0762
South Austin office4534 West Gate Blvd Ste 108, Austin, TX 78745 Directions (512) 238-0762
Sandeep G Mistry MD970 Hesters Crossing Rd Ste 101, Round Rock, TX 78681 Directions (512) 238-0762
North Austin Urology6818 Austin Center Blvd Ste 105, Austin, TX 78731 Directions (512) 238-0762
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
a real pro with a concerned, engaged manner
- Urology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
- 1083823785
- University of South Florida / College of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston
- University of Chicago
- Urology
Dr. Yang has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yang has seen patients for Urinary Stones and Neurogenic Bladder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Yang speaks Mandarin.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Yang. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yang.
