Offers telehealth
Dr. Christopher Yee, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach, Orange Coast Medical Center and Saddleback Medical Center.
MemorialCare Medical Group Long Beach (Douglas Park)3828 Schaufele Ave Ste 200, Long Beach, CA 90808 Directions (877) 696-3622Friday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
- Orange Coast Medical Center
- Saddleback Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Yee is tremendous doctor. He listens to his patients, goes over a care plan explaining in layman’s language. He is a very good Pulmonologist. I would recommend him highly
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- 13 years of experience
- English, Cantonese, Mandarin and Spanish
- 1891012860
Education & Certifications
- Harbor UCLA Medical Center
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Dr. Yee speaks Cantonese, Mandarin and Spanish.
