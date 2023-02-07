See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Christopher Yeung, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.7 (130)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Christopher Yeung, MD

Dr. Christopher Yeung, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They completed their fellowship with U SC

Dr. Yeung works at Desert Institute For Spine Care in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Scottsdale, AZ and Gilbert, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Intervertebral Disc Disease, Back Pain and Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Yeung's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Arizona Health Associates LLC
    1635 E Myrtle Ave Ste 400, Phoenix, AZ 85020 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 944-2900
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    Desert Institute for Spine Care
    8630 E Via de Ventura Ste 105, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 944-2900
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Desert Institute for Spine Care
    3487 S Mercy Rd, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 944-2900
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Intervertebral Disc Disease
Back Pain
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Back Pain
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Treatment frequency



Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Laminoforaminotomy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Gout
Interlaminar Spacer Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 131 ratings
    Patient Ratings (131)
    5 Star
    (119)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Feb 07, 2023
    I’m an existing patient of Dr. Yeung who has had a very successful back surgery 15 months ago. Recently I’ve developed serious pain in my right leg, buttocks and lower back, that impedes my daily life. Dr. Yeung evaluate my MRI and determine that inflammation of my nerves in my lower back needs treatment. He referred me to a highly rated pain specialist for injections and additional treatments. I respect and admire a Doctor who is very knowledgeable, competent and refers their patients to others Doctors who are equally knowledgeable and competent in their expertise.
    Lea McKinnis — Feb 07, 2023
    About Dr. Christopher Yeung, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1205864006
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • U SC
    Internship
    • U CA Irvine Med Ctr
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Yeung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yeung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yeung has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yeung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yeung has seen patients for Intervertebral Disc Disease, Back Pain and Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yeung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    131 patients have reviewed Dr. Yeung. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yeung.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yeung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yeung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

