Dr. Christopher Yeung, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They completed their fellowship with U SC



Dr. Yeung works at Desert Institute For Spine Care in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Scottsdale, AZ and Gilbert, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Intervertebral Disc Disease, Back Pain and Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.