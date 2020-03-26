Dr. Yingling has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christopher Yingling, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Christopher Yingling, MD
Dr. Christopher Yingling, MD is an Urology Specialist in State College, PA. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Mount Nittany Medical Center, Penn Highlands Dubois, Penn Highlands Huntingdon and Upmc Altoona.
Dr. Yingling works at
Dr. Yingling's Office Locations
1
State College Urologic Associates Inc.905 University Dr, State College, PA 16801 Directions (814) 238-8418
2
Centre Emergency Medical Associates1800 E Park Ave, State College, PA 16803 Directions (814) 231-7000
3
Mount Nittany Health - Philipsburg - Cardiology1061 N Front St Ste 2, Philipsburg, PA 16866 Directions (814) 376-6200
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Nittany Medical Center
- Penn Highlands Dubois
- Penn Highlands Huntingdon
- Upmc Altoona
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Christopher Yingling diagnosed my husband two years ago and has been treating him ever since, along with numerous other physicians. Like his uncle, Dr. Douglas Yingling, he is brilliant in his field. He also has a wonderful bedside manor. He is honest but compassionate with the patient and family and gives them all the time they need with him, which sometimes causes his office hours to run a little behind. I haven't met anyone yet that minded having to wait because they know he will not cut a visit short with anyone. We could find a doctor closer to us, but knowing the quality of care, we have no problem with traveling to see him or have a procedure done. We are so fortunate to have the Yinglings in our life.
About Dr. Christopher Yingling, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1912153503
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yingling accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yingling has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yingling works at
Dr. Yingling has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yingling on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Yingling. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yingling.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yingling, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yingling appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.