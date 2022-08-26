Overview of Dr. Christopher Yokoyama, MD

Dr. Christopher Yokoyama, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Scripps Green Hospital.



Dr. Yokoyama works at Scripps Clinic in La Jolla, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.