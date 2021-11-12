Dr. Christopher York, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. York is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher York, MD
Overview of Dr. Christopher York, MD
Dr. Christopher York, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center and Methodist Hospital.
Dr. York's Office Locations
-
1
Ear Nose & Throat Clinics of San Antonio PA150 E Sonterra Blvd Ste 200, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 575-4000Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
- 2 4411 Medical Dr, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 575-4584
-
3
Brooks Medical Office8019 S New Braunfels Ste 120, San Antonio, TX 78235 Directions (210) 337-1050
-
4
Ear Nose and Throat Clinics of San Antonio4775 Hamilton Wolfe Rd Ste 1, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 616-0283
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr York was the attending Dr for my mom who was admitted to the hospital bleeding in her neck. She had to be intubated almost immediately bc she wasn't able to breathe. I made it there and was asked to wait for the Dr to come to explain things to me. I only waited a couple of minutes before he came out. He was very personable and listened. Also, explained what might be going on. He continued to keep in contact with me, even during the surgery the next day, and thru out the week while she was on a ventilator. Very caring and informative the whole time. He's a caring, wonderful Dr and would recommend him to anyone who needs an ENT.
About Dr. Christopher York, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1821315367
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. York has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. York accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. York has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. York has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Chronic Sinusitis and Nosebleed, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. York on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. York. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. York.
