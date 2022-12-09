Dr. Christopher Young, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Young is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Young, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Young, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Wausau, WI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Aspirus Eagle River Hospital, Aspirus Rhinelander Hospital, Aspirus Wausau Hospital and Howard Young Medical Center.
Locations
GI Associates411 Westwood Dr, Wausau, WI 54401 Directions (715) 847-2558
Gastrointestinal Associates, S.C. - Eagle River201 Hospital Rd, Eagle River, WI 54521 Directions (715) 847-2558
Hospital Affiliations
- Aspirus Eagle River Hospital
- Aspirus Rhinelander Hospital
- Aspirus Wausau Hospital
- Howard Young Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Everyone involved with my procedure was so good. Dr. Young and his staff are the best. Great personalities and I felt so comfortable there. Very professional. The greater Wausau area is fortunate to have them available.
About Dr. Christopher Young, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1609940725
Education & Certifications
- Med Coll Wisc Affil Hosp
- Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Young has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Young accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Young has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Hemorrhoids, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Young on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Young. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Young.
