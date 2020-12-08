Overview of Dr. Christopher Young, DPM

Dr. Christopher Young, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Wilmington, NC.



Dr. Young works at Cape Fear Foot And Ankle Center in Wilmington, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Achilles Tendinitis, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.