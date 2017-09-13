Dr. Christopher Zachary, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zachary is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Zachary, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Zachary, MD is a Dermatologic Surgery Specialist in Irvine, CA. They completed their residency with Institute Of Dermatology, University Of London
Dr. Zachary works at
Locations
UC Irvine Department Of Family Medicine1 Uci, Irvine, CA 92697 Directions (949) 824-8600
Hospital Affiliations
- UCI Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Zachary did MOHS surgery on my eyelid ,cheek and recently above my lip . The cosmetic results were excellent . These were very difficult areas to remove skin cancers . He and his staff did a wonderful job .
About Dr. Christopher Zachary, MD
- Dermatologic Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Institute Of Dermatology, University Of London
- University of London
Dr. Zachary has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes.
Dr. Zachary accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Zachary has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Zachary. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4.
