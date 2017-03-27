Overview

Dr. Christopher Zagar, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Cornelius, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center.



Dr. Zagar works at Novant Lakeside Family Physicns in Cornelius, NC with other offices in Charlotte, NC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.