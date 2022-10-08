Overview of Dr. Christopher Zahiri, MD

Dr. Christopher Zahiri, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from George Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Southern California Hospital at Culver City.



Dr. Zahiri works at Christopher A. Zahiri, MD in Beverly Hills, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.