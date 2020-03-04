Dr. Zanetti has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christopher Zanetti, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Christopher Zanetti, MD
Dr. Christopher Zanetti, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in McLean, VA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Virginia Hospital Center.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zanetti's Office Locations
- 1 6845 Elm St, McLean, VA 22101 Directions (703) 356-6700
Hospital Affiliations
- Virginia Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zanetti?
He has been my family doctor for the past 30 plus years! He’s the best!
About Dr. Christopher Zanetti, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1659475994
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University Hospital
- Medstar-Georgetown University Medical Center
- University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zanetti accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zanetti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Zanetti. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zanetti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zanetti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zanetti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.