Overview

Dr. Christopher Zielinski, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Leawood, KS. They graduated from Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City and Saint Luke's South Hospital.



Dr. Zielinski works at Saint Luke's Primary Care - Blue Valley in Leawood, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.