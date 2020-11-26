Dr. Christopher Zochowski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zochowski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Zochowski, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Zochowski, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Gahanna, OH. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Carmel East, Mount Carmel New Albany Surgical Hospital and OhioHealth Grant Medical Center.
Dr. Zochowski works at
Locations
-
1
Zochowski Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery725 Buckles Ct N, Gahanna, OH 43230 Directions (614) 490-7500Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Carmel East
- Mount Carmel New Albany Surgical Hospital
- OhioHealth Grant Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zochowski?
I lost 150lbs and needed to have some excess skin removed. Dr. Zochowski did an amazing job! I was referred to him by a trusted colleague (I should mention I am in healthcare). As I shared the news of my upcoming surgery with friends, when I mentioned his name the response was "Oh good! He's the best in the region." He certainly lived up to his reputation. I couldn't imagine a better turn out. He truly cares for his patients, making each one feel that he is centered on their care. On my second consult with him, I mentioned I had several questions. He answered every single one (there were a lot!) and never made me feel rushed. The work he does is life changing. I cannot thank him enough. His team is just as remarkable! Heidi, Meg, Beth & Julie have taken such great care of me. They are so welcoming every time I'm in the office. I am truly impressed by the entire team!
About Dr. Christopher Zochowski, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1487868014
Education & Certifications
- University Hospitals of Cleveland
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zochowski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zochowski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zochowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zochowski works at
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Zochowski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zochowski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zochowski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zochowski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.