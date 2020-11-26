Overview

Dr. Christopher Zochowski, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Gahanna, OH. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Carmel East, Mount Carmel New Albany Surgical Hospital and OhioHealth Grant Medical Center.



Dr. Zochowski works at Zochowski Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery in Gahanna, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.