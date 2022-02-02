Dr. Ballas has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christos Ballas, MD
Dr. Christos Ballas, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University.
Dr. Ballas' Office Locations
Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania3400 Spruce St Fl 8, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Directions (215) 662-3511
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Ballas always listens when i have concern , help me with mental struggles. Very smart. He knows many things and research . Always there for me I appreciate him so much.
- Psychiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University
- Psychiatry
