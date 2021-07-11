Dr. Christos Dossa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dossa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christos Dossa, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Christos Dossa, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They completed their fellowship with Henry Ford Hospital
Dr. Dossa's Office Locations
Staten Island Vascular1101 Victory Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10301 Directions (718) 667-7927
Staten Island University Hospital475 Seaview Ave, Staten Island, NY 10305 Directions (718) 226-9000
Hospital Affiliations
- Staten Island University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Healthfirst
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dossa was very caring and professional. He worked with me because I needed to get someone to stay with my Autistic son while I had the surgery. The surgery went well and six months later you can barely see the scar (Carotid Artery). I would highly recommend him and the office staff was awesome !
- Vascular Surgery
- English, Greek
- 1205815727
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Hospital
- University Of Georgia
Dr. Dossa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dossa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dossa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dossa has seen patients for Aneurysm, Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dossa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dossa speaks Greek.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Dossa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dossa.
