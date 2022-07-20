See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Chicago, IL
Dr. Christos Giannoulias, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.2 (19)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Christos Giannoulias, MD

Dr. Christos Giannoulias, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. 

Dr. Giannoulias works at Advanced Physical Medicine Associates S.c. in Chicago, IL with other offices in Elmhurst, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Giannoulias' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Physical Medicine Associates S.c.
    6374 N Lincoln Ave Ste 301, Chicago, IL 60659 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 463-2377
  2. 2
    G. & T Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine
    1200 S York St Ste 4190, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 782-1174

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Joint Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Joint Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Musculoskeletal Function Test

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Surgery Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jul 20, 2022
    Dr. Giannoulias… Absolutely wonderful… Excellent Bedside Manner!! He soft spoken and puts your anxiety’s at ease… He really puts you first… Did a wonderful job with my surgeries… He LISTENS Thank You Dr. Giannoulias for caring…
    Lura — Jul 20, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Christos Giannoulias, MD
    About Dr. Christos Giannoulias, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1336198357
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Giannoulias has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Giannoulias has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Giannoulias. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Giannoulias.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Giannoulias, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Giannoulias appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

