Dr. Giannoulias has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christos Giannoulias, MD
Overview of Dr. Christos Giannoulias, MD
Dr. Christos Giannoulias, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL.
Dr. Giannoulias works at
Dr. Giannoulias' Office Locations
-
1
Advanced Physical Medicine Associates S.c.6374 N Lincoln Ave Ste 301, Chicago, IL 60659 Directions (773) 463-2377
-
2
G. & T Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine1200 S York St Ste 4190, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Directions (630) 782-1174
Hospital Affiliations
- Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Giannoulias?
Dr. Giannoulias… Absolutely wonderful… Excellent Bedside Manner!! He soft spoken and puts your anxiety’s at ease… He really puts you first… Did a wonderful job with my surgeries… He LISTENS Thank You Dr. Giannoulias for caring…
About Dr. Christos Giannoulias, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1336198357
Education & Certifications
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Giannoulias accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Giannoulias has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Giannoulias works at
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Giannoulias. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Giannoulias.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Giannoulias, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Giannoulias appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.