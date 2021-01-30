Overview of Dr. Christos Kapogiannis, MD

Dr. Christos Kapogiannis, MD is a Pulmonology Specialist in North Dartmouth, MA. They specialize in Pulmonology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Charlton Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Kapogiannis works at Southcoast Health Pulmonary in North Dartmouth, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Asthma, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.