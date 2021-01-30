See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in North Dartmouth, MA
Dr. Christos Kapogiannis, MD

Pulmonology
3.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Christos Kapogiannis, MD

Dr. Christos Kapogiannis, MD is a Pulmonology Specialist in North Dartmouth, MA. They specialize in Pulmonology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Charlton Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Kapogiannis works at Southcoast Health Pulmonary in North Dartmouth, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Asthma, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kapogiannis' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Southcoast Health Pulmonary
    300a Faunce Corner Rd, North Dartmouth, MA 02747 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 973-9050

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Charlton Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Sleep Apnea
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respirator Fit Evaluations Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Hepatopulmonary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
    Jan 30, 2021
    Dr. Kapogiannis is an excellent Doctor. He is very knowledgeable in Pulmonology. I am very glad that he is my Primary Care Doctor. He is very patient and answers all of your questions with care. I would highly recommend Dr. Kapogiannis.
    Brenda M Moniz — Jan 30, 2021
    About Dr. Christos Kapogiannis, MD

    • Pulmonology
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Greek
    NPI Number
    • 1215999495
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Boston University Boston Mc
    Residency
    • New England MC
    Internship
    • New England Med Center Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Boston University School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Sleep Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christos Kapogiannis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kapogiannis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kapogiannis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kapogiannis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kapogiannis works at Southcoast Health Pulmonary in North Dartmouth, MA. View the full address on Dr. Kapogiannis’s profile.

    Dr. Kapogiannis has seen patients for Asthma, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kapogiannis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Kapogiannis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kapogiannis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kapogiannis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kapogiannis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

