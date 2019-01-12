Overview

Dr. Christos Mandanis, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Aristotle University of Thessaloniki|Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, Thessaloniki, Greece and is affiliated with Wesley Medical Center, Wesley Woodlawn Hospital and ER and Ascension Via Christi St. Francis.



Dr. Mandanis works at Cardiovascular Care PA in Wichita, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Ventricular Fibrillation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.