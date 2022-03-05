Overview of Dr. Christy Dunst, MD

Dr. Christy Dunst, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver|University Of Colorado School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Portland Medical Center and Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.



Dr. Dunst works at PROVIDENCE MEDICAL GROUP NORTHEAST in Portland, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Hiatal Hernia and Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.