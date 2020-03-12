Dr. Harvey accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Christy Harvey, MD
Overview of Dr. Christy Harvey, MD
Dr. Christy Harvey, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Prairie Village, KS. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with University Of Kansas Hospital.
Dr. Harvey works at
Dr. Harvey's Office Locations
-
1
KU Eye Center7400 State Line Rd Ste 100, Prairie Village, KS 66208 Directions (913) 588-6600
-
2
Northland Eye Specialists, PC1200 Landmark Ave, Liberty, MO 64068 Directions (785) 841-2280
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Kansas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Harvey?
Dr. Harvey is an incredibly compassionate, patient, and caring medical professional. My mother is a patient of hers and becomes extremely anxious with the injections she receives. Dr. Harvey has been able to alleviate her worries with her calming personality, open communication, and a bit of sleight of hand. I highly recommend her and the staff at Northland Eye Specialists in Liberty, MO.
About Dr. Christy Harvey, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1417390584
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA
- Cook County Hospital
- Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center
- Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harvey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harvey works at
Dr. Harvey has seen patients for Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Vein Occlusion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harvey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Harvey has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harvey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harvey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harvey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.