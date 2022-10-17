Dr. Christy Leahey, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leahey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christy Leahey, DPM
Overview of Dr. Christy Leahey, DPM
Dr. Christy Leahey, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Magnolia, TX.
They frequently treat conditions like Achilles Tendinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leahey's Office Locations
- 1 6875 FM 1488 Rd, Magnolia, TX 77354 Directions (281) 789-4956
Sweeney Foot and Ankle Specialists10857 Kuykendahl Rd Ste 130, Spring, TX 77382 Directions (281) 292-4944
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Pleasant office staff, not a ridiculous amount of first time paperwork, Dr. Leahey was very pleasant and informative. A good experience, I will be back.
About Dr. Christy Leahey, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, French
- 1134108343
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leahey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leahey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leahey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leahey has seen patients for Achilles Tendinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leahey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Leahey speaks French.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Leahey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leahey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leahey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leahey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.