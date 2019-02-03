Overview

Dr. Christy Lorton, MD is a Dermatologist in Perrysburg, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Ohio State U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with ProMedica Toledo Hospital.



Dr. Lorton works at Dermatology Associates in Perrysburg, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Intertrigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.