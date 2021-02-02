Dr. Christy Moore, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christy Moore, DMD
Overview
Dr. Christy Moore, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Sweetwater, TN.
Locations
Moore Smiles206 Mayes Ave, Sweetwater, TN 37874 Directions (423) 207-2462Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Today was my moms first visit. She is elderly with dementia. She loved Dr. Moore. The WHOLE STAFF was extremely pleasant..mom was so scared, and they allowed me to be with her. Thank you to all of you for making my mom feel at ease.
About Dr. Christy Moore, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1174886006
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moore has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moore accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Moore. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moore.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.