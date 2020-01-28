Overview

Dr. Christy Riddle, MD is a Dermatologist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School.



Dr. Riddle works at White Rock Dermatology in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Rash and Dry Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.