Overview of Dr. Christy Samaras, DO

Dr. Christy Samaras, DO is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They graduated from University Of New England College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.



Dr. Samaras works at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Myeloma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.