Overview of Dr. Christy Walker, MD

Dr. Christy Walker, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences - MD, and is affiliated with Jefferson Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Walker works at Dr. Christy W. Walker M.D. in Plano, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.