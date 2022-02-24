Overview of Dr. Christy Young, MD

Dr. Christy Young, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Loveland, CO. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL and is affiliated with Colorado Plains Medical Center, East Morgan County Hospital, Medical Center Of The Rockies, Poudre Valley Hospital and Uchealth Greeley Hospital.



Dr. Young works at UCHealth Neurology Clinic in Loveland, CO. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.