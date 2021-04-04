Overview

Dr. Christyanne Maxson, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BRITISH COLUMBIA / FACULTY OF EDUCATION.



Dr. Maxson works at Mercy Physicians Medical Group,Scripps Physicians Medical Group in La Jolla, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.