Dr. Chrysoula Pappa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Chrysoula Pappa, MD
Dr. Chrysoula Pappa, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They graduated from ARISTOTELIAN UNIVERSITY OF THESSALONIKI / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital and Roper Hospital.
Dr. Pappa works at
Dr. Pappa's Office Locations
Rheumatology Associates PA14 Farmfield Ave Ste E, Charleston, SC 29407 Directions (843) 571-6067
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital
- Roper Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Pappa really cares about her patients
About Dr. Chrysoula Pappa, MD
- Rheumatology
- English, Greek
- 1114177847
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL CENTER HOSPITAL
- ARISTOTELIAN UNIVERSITY OF THESSALONIKI / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pappa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pappa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pappa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pappa works at
Dr. Pappa has seen patients for Arthritis, Gout and Limb Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pappa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pappa speaks Greek.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Pappa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pappa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pappa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pappa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.