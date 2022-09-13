Overview of Dr. Chrysoula Pappa, MD

Dr. Chrysoula Pappa, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They graduated from ARISTOTELIAN UNIVERSITY OF THESSALONIKI / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital and Roper Hospital.



Dr. Pappa works at Rheumatology Associates in Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Gout and Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.