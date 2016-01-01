Overview

Dr. Chrystene Nguyen, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / SACRAMENTO / COLLEGE OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.



Dr. Nguyen works at Medpost - Lakewood in Long Beach, CA with other offices in Newport Beach, CA, Fountain Valley, CA, Foothill Ranch, CA and Costa Mesa, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.