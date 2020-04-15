Dr. Chu Kwan Lau, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lau is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chu Kwan Lau, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Woodland, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of California, Davis and is affiliated with Woodland Memorial Hospital.
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic632 W Gibson Rd Ste B, Woodland, CA 95695 DirectionsTuesday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Covered California
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Networks By Design
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I have been a patient of Dr. Lau for many years. I find him very knowledgeable and value his expertise, in fact, I have moved out of state and still return to keep my appointments with him.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 38 years of experience
- English, Cantonese
- Male
- 1164438933
- Mayo Clinic Endocrinology and Metabolism
- Mayo Clinic Internal Medicine|Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- University Of California, Davis
- Internal Medicine
- Woodland Memorial Hospital
Dr. Lau speaks Cantonese.
