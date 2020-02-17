See All Pediatricians in New York, NY
Dr. Chuan Chang, BM

Pediatrics
3.7 (13)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Chuan Chang, BM

Dr. Chuan Chang, BM is a Pediatrics Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with Albert Einstein Coll Med

Dr. Chang works at Chuan Chang MD in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chang's Office Locations

    Chaun Chang MD
    202 Canal St # 304, New York, NY 10013 (212) 226-8819

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Sinai Beth Israel

ADHD and-or ADD
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Immunization Administration
ADHD and-or ADD
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Immunization Administration

ADHD and-or ADD
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Immunization Administration
Abdominal Pain
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Bronchitis
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Cervicitis
Chlamydia Infections
Chronic Care Management
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Circumcision
Conduct Disorder
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Down Syndrome
Dry Eyes
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Dyslipidemia
Earwax Buildup
Esophagitis
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hyperlipidemia
Impetigo
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Nosebleed
Otitis Media
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Proteinuria
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Sinusitis
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Throat Pain
Viral Infection
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    Feb 17, 2020
    I took my 4 year old son to see Dr. Chang. She was very professional and friendly. She gave accurate judgement about my son's problem and super helpful advise on how to train him. We will go back to see her again. His assistant is very professional as well. He gave us a screening test before meeting with Dr. Chang. We called the office many times. The receptionist was very patient and always helpful. We truly appreciate our experience with Dr. Chang's team.
    — Feb 17, 2020
    About Dr. Chuan Chang, BM

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    NPI Number
    • 1245225341
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Albert Einstein Coll Med
    Residency
    • Flushing Med Ctr
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chuan Chang, BM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chang has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Chang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

