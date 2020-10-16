Overview of Dr. Chuanfang Shih, MD

Dr. Chuanfang Shih, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fremont, CA. They graduated from Branch Faculty of Medicine, University of Rangoon and is affiliated with Saint Rose Hospital and Washington Hospital.



Dr. Shih works at Asian HealthLink in Fremont, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.