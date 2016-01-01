Overview

Dr. Chuansheng Wang, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Elmhurst, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Peking University Health Science Center and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.



Dr. Wang works at Elmhurst Digestive and Liver Disease in Elmhurst, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Constipation and Gastric Ulcer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.