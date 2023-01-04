Dr. Chuck Pruna, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pruna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chuck Pruna, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Chuck Pruna, DO
Dr. Chuck Pruna, DO is an Urology Specialist in Reston, VA. They graduated from University of Medicine & Dentistry School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Stonesprings Hospital Center, Inova Loudoun Hospital and Reston Hospital Center.
Dr. Pruna works at
Dr. Pruna's Office Locations
The Urology Group - Reston1860 Town Center Dr, Reston, VA 20190 Directions (703) 977-4785Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
The Urology Group - Lansdowne19415 Deerfield Ave Ste 112, Lansdowne, VA 20176 Directions (571) 470-7962Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Stonesprings Hospital Center
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
- Reston Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Optimum HealthCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Pruna takes the time to TAKE CARE of his patients & their family members. After my husband's surgery Dr. Pruna came out in the waiting room, sat down, explained how the procedure went, and what we needed to do next. He took the time to answer all of my questions and to explain what my husband would need, and what the side effects could be from the procedure. When we saw him for the second time (to remove a stent) he was very pleasant and did an excellent job of explaining and performing the follow-up procedure. I would highly recommend Dr. Pruna for his surgical skills, bedside manner, compassion & kindness, and personal care for his patients. It's hard to find caring doctors, but Dr. Pruna is at the top of our list!
About Dr. Chuck Pruna, DO
- Urology
- English
- 1407049265
Education & Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pruna has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pruna accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pruna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pruna works at
Dr. Pruna has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Ureteral Stones and Kidney Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pruna on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Pruna. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pruna.
