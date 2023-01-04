Overview of Dr. Chuck Pruna, DO

Dr. Chuck Pruna, DO is an Urology Specialist in Reston, VA. They graduated from University of Medicine & Dentistry School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Stonesprings Hospital Center, Inova Loudoun Hospital and Reston Hospital Center.



Dr. Pruna works at The Urology Group - Reston in Reston, VA with other offices in Lansdowne, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Ureteral Stones and Kidney Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.