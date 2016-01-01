Dr. Chujun Yuan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yuan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chujun Yuan, MD
Overview of Dr. Chujun Yuan, MD
Dr. Chujun Yuan, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Middletown, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from QINGDAO MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Garnet Health Medical Center and Jacobi Medical Center.
Dr. Yuan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Yuan's Office Locations
-
1
Garnet Health Doctors - Middletown707 E Main St, Middletown, NY 10940 Directions (845) 333-7575Tuesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
Garnet Health Doctors - Harris68 Harris Bushville Rd, Harris, NY 12742 Directions (845) 794-0996
Hospital Affiliations
- Garnet Health Medical Center
- Jacobi Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yuan?
About Dr. Chujun Yuan, MD
- Psychiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1962820431
Education & Certifications
- QINGDAO MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yuan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yuan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yuan works at
Dr. Yuan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yuan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yuan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yuan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.