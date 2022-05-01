Dr. Chukwuemeka Nnabuife, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nnabuife is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chukwuemeka Nnabuife, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Chukwuemeka Nnabuife, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Cypress, TX. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 6 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine - Old Westbury, NY|University of Nigerial College of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress.
Dr. Nnabuife works at
Locations
-
1
Cypress Family and Sports Medicine9645 Barker Cypress Rd Ste 210, Cypress, TX 77433 Directions (281) 256-8685Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nnabuife?
Listened to our concerns and communicated the options. Highly recommended.
About Dr. Chukwuemeka Nnabuife, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 6 years of experience
- English
- 1992233811
Education & Certifications
- Houston Methodist Orthopaedic Sports Medicine Fellowship
- Houston Methodist Family Medicine Residency Program
- University of Nigeria College of Medicine
- New York College of Osteopathic Medicine - Old Westbury, NY|University of Nigerial College of Medicine
- Family Practice, Family Practice/OMT and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nnabuife accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nnabuife has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nnabuife works at
Dr. Nnabuife has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nnabuife.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nnabuife, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nnabuife appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.