Dr. Chukwuemeka Nnabuife, MD

Sports Medicine
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
6 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Chukwuemeka Nnabuife, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Cypress, TX. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 6 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine - Old Westbury, NY|University of Nigerial College of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress.

Dr. Nnabuife works at Cypress Family and Sports Medicine in Cypress, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cypress Family and Sports Medicine
    9645 Barker Cypress Rd Ste 210, Cypress, TX 77433 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 256-8685
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Alopecia Areata Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asthma Testing Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Positional Vertigo Chevron Icon
Blood Pressure Management Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Care Management Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Concussion Treatment Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion Chevron Icon
Diabetes Management Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Diagnosis and Management Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Exercise Counseling Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Injury Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Injury Prevention Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Laceration Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Overuse Injuries Chevron Icon
Pelvic Disorders Chevron Icon
Physical Exams for Sports, School and Summer Camp Chevron Icon
Physical Therapy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Primary and Preventive Care for Children and Adolescents Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fractures Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Simple Fracture Care and Casting Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Suture Uncomplicated Lacerations Chevron Icon
Upper Respiratory Tract Infection Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginal Discharge Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Management Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 01, 2022
    Listened to our concerns and communicated the options. Highly recommended.
    Michelle Lindgren — May 01, 2022
    About Dr. Chukwuemeka Nnabuife, MD

    • Sports Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 6 years of experience
    • English
    • 1992233811
    Education & Certifications

    • Houston Methodist Orthopaedic Sports Medicine Fellowship
    • Houston Methodist Family Medicine Residency Program
    • University of Nigeria College of Medicine
    • New York College of Osteopathic Medicine - Old Westbury, NY|University of Nigerial College of Medicine
    • Family Practice, Family Practice/OMT and Sports Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chukwuemeka Nnabuife, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nnabuife is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nnabuife has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nnabuife works at Cypress Family and Sports Medicine in Cypress, TX. View the full address on Dr. Nnabuife’s profile.

    Dr. Nnabuife has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nnabuife.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nnabuife, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nnabuife appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

