Overview

Dr. Chukwuma Okoroji, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tallahassee, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from College Of Medicine, University Of Ibadan, Nigeria|University of Ibaden - Ibaden Nigeria and is affiliated with HCA Florida Capital Hospital.



Dr. Okoroji works at Nature Coast Women's Care in Tallahassee, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.