Dr. Chukym Alexis Johnson, DDS
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Chukym Alexis Johnson, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Oxford, CT.
Locations
Swan Lake Dental Care276 Oxford Rd Ste 2, Oxford, CT 06478 Directions (203) 486-8071
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Alexis is the very best to ensure your comfort. I have never visited any dentist where administering novocaine isn't painful but Dr. Alexis has this mastered! Everyone on the staff is helpful and super friendly. I can't imagine going anywhere else.
About Dr. Chukym Alexis Johnson, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1578651121
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alexis Johnson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alexis Johnson accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Alexis Johnson using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Alexis Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Alexis Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alexis Johnson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alexis Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alexis Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.